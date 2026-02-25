KFC Brings Back the Fan-Favorite Twister

KFC is giving fans more reasons to visit with two major menu moves in 2026. The beloved Twister wrap is back by popular demand, and the all-new $20 Build a Bucket offers a customizable sharing meal designed to feed a group without breaking the bank.

What Is the KFC Twister and Why Is It Back in 2026?

The KFC Twister has returned to the menu after fans called for its comeback. The wrap features two crispy Original Recipe Tenders layered with fresh lettuce, diced tomato, and KFC’s signature Pepper Mayo, all wrapped inside a warm tortilla. KFC redesigned the Twister with a more substantial build, making it a satisfying standalone meal rather than just a side item.

The Twister is available in two builds:

Twister Classic: Two crispy Original Recipe Tenders with lettuce, tomato, and Pepper Mayo

Twister Bacon: Two crispy Original Recipe Tenders topped with hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Pepper Mayo

Fans who prefer extra heat can add Zinger Sauce for an additional kick. The wrap is designed for portability, making it a solid pick for commutes, lunch breaks, or late-night runs.

What Comes in the KFC $20 Build a Bucket?

The $20 Build a Bucket is a new customizable meal bundle built for sharing. For twenty dollars, guests can put together a spread that includes generous portions and plenty of flexibility for everyone at the table.

The $20 Build a Bucket includes:

8 pieces of Chicken on the Bone or 8 Original Recipe Tenders

4 individual sides of your choice

4 buttery, flaky biscuits

4 sauces (included with Tenders)

The bundle is designed to simplify ordering for families and groups, taking the guesswork out of busy weeknight dinners and last-minute gatherings.

Where Can You Order the KFC Twister and $20 Build a Bucket?

Both the Twister and the $20 Build a Bucket are available at participating KFC locations nationwide. Guests can order in-store, through the drive-thru, or through the KFC app and website for pickup or delivery. Check your local KFC for availability and start building your perfect meal today.

Source: Restaurant News

