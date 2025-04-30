KFC® Brings Back Chicken & Waffles and Debuts Strawberry & Crème Pie Poppers

April 28, 2025 – KFC® is bringing back its popular sweet and savory menu item, Chicken & Waffles, for the first time in over five years—available on KFC menus nationwide starting today. Juicy, Original Recipe® fried chicken paired with thick, golden brown waffles with pockets of pearl sugar, paired with sweet syrup—name a more irresistible combination. As an added treat, KFC is introducing Strawberry & Crème Pie Poppers with strawberry and cream filling in a flaky crust.

As the dynamic duo returns to menus, KFC is sweetening the deal with a suite of wallet-friendly deals:

$7 Tenders and Waffle Box**: Enjoy three juicy and crispy Original Recipe® Tenders, a Liège-style waffle, and Mrs. Butterworth’s® syrup.

Tenders and Waffle Box**: Enjoy three juicy and crispy Original Recipe® Tenders, a Liège-style waffle, and Mrs. Butterworth’s® syrup. $7 Two-Piece Fried Chicken and Waffle Box**: Dig into two pieces of our world-famous juicy fried chicken (drum and thigh), in your choice of Original Recipe® or Extra Crispy™, a Liège-style waffle, and Mrs. Butterworth’s® syrup.

Two-Piece Fried Chicken and Waffle Box**: Dig into two pieces of our world-famous juicy fried chicken (drum and thigh), in your choice of Original Recipe® or Extra Crispy™, a Liège-style waffle, and Mrs. Butterworth’s® syrup. $25 Chicken & Waffles Fan Favorites Box**: Enjoy four pieces of mouthwatering fried chicken (or six tenders), 12 KFC Nuggets, four Liège-style waffles, two individual fries, and your choice of four syrups or dipping sauces.

Chicken & Waffles Fan Favorites Box**: Enjoy four pieces of mouthwatering fried chicken (or six tenders), 12 KFC Nuggets, four Liège-style waffles, two individual fries, and your choice of four syrups or dipping sauces. Double Points on Chicken & Waffles Orders***: Get double points on KFC.com or the KFC app when ordering the $7 or $25 Chicken & Waffles offers via KFC Rewards.**

or Chicken & Waffles offers via KFC Rewards.** BOGO 8 pc. Chicken Bucket or 8 pc. Tenders****: NEW KFC Reward Members can snag this shareable deal.

$10 Tuesday with Tenders*****: KFC is evolving its popular and bestselling $10 Tuesday Deal to introduce a NEW tenders option. On Tuesday only, choose from eight Original Recipe® tenders (plus four dipping sauces)—or eight pieces of classic fried chicken for only $10 .

For moms and families craving KFC for Mother’s Day, KFC is offering $0 delivery on all digital orders to make Mother’s Day more finger lickin’ good. Order delivery or Quick Pick-Up via the KFC app—Quick Pick-Up orders can be scheduled up to four days in advance, making it easy to plan Mother’s Day celebrations.

For over 70 years, KFC has been bringing families together for Mother’s Day through its Original Recipe® fried chicken and finger lickin’ good food. KFC sells hundreds of thousands of buckets of fried chicken each Mother’s Day, making it one of its most popular days of the year. Mother’s Day is also KFC’s biggest day for online ordering and delivery.

Source: KFC

