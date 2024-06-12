KFC Adds Honey BBQ Saucy Nuggets to the Lineup

June 10, 2024 – KFC is making it a saucy summer with a new roster of its popular KFC Saucy Nuggets and wallet-friendly everyday deals (all available starting today).

KFC’s popular saucy nuggets are getting a shakeup just in time for summer! Based on consumer feedback, KFC selected this season’s sauces, keeping two fan-favorites, Korean BBQ and Honey Sriracha Saucy Nuggets. Joining the summer sauce line-up is Honey BBQ, a KFC fan-favorite that will be sauced on KFC Nuggets for the first time, with more saucy news to come later this summer:

Honey BBQ: A sweet, smoky, and tangy sauce with brown sugar and honey rounding out the tanginess of tomato and secret spices. This fan-favorite classic BBQ sauce is made for the traditionalists.

Korean BBQ: A sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar, and sesame. This is the sauce for the global flavor explorers and fans of umami flavor.

Honey Sriracha: A sweet heat sauce using a blend of red chili peppers, garlic, and honey. Playing into the demand for sweet heat flavor, this sauce is for you if you have a little bit of sweetness plus a little bit of heat in you.

For just $5.99*, try 10 KFC Saucy Nuggets dripping in your favorite sauce or make it a combo with Secret Recipe Fries and a drink.

“In response to requests from our customers, we’re rolling out our popular Honey BBQ sauce on our nuggets. KFC guests have loved our Saucy Nuggets and we’re excited to continue to introduce new flavors into the mix,” said Nick Chavez, CMO KFC U.S. “Our Saucy Nuggets are made the KFC way – starting with our 100% white meat chicken nuggets, hand-breaded by our cooks with our distinctive Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices and sauced to perfection.”

KFC is also extending its popular $10 Tuesdays deal: get a bucket full of eight pieces of hot, juicy drums and thighs at KFC for just ten bucks**. While others may be closed on Sundays, KFC is not only open, but offering free delivery every Sunday this summer*** on KFC.com and the KFC app – perfect for Sunday family dinners, pool parties, family BBQs and other gatherings when you just need a fried chicken fix. Who says Tuesdays are for tacos? With a deal like this, Tuesdays are a fried chicken fantasy.

In addition to KFC’s $10 Tuesdays deal and free delivery on summer Sundays, KFC’s “Taste of KFC” value menu offers customers value every day of the week, starting at under $5:

$4.99 Meal for One: Table for one, this meal for under $5 has you covered! Grab two pieces of hot, juicy chicken (drum and thigh), creamy mashed potatoes & gravy and a buttery biscuit for just $4.99.

$20 Family Meal: Be the dinnertime hero when you bring home six pieces of mouthwatering chicken on the bone (two drums, two thighs, one breast and one wing), four individual sides of your choice, and four buttery biscuits. Side choices include Secret Recipe Fries, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes (with or without gravy), coleslaw and sweet corn.

KFC customers can order their favorites on KFC.com or the KFC app and enjoy free delivery every Sunday throughout the summer. For even more deals and freebies from KFC, sign up for the KFC Rewards loyalty program to start to earn rewards on digital orders and unlock FREE KFC.****

*Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.

**Prices and participation may vary. Offer only available on 8 pc dark meat buckets purchased on Tuesdays. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.

***Free delivery available only on KFC app and kfc.com at participating locations only on Sundays from 6/2/24-8/25/24. Delivery availability and hours may vary. Not available for orders placed on third-party delivery platforms. Taxes, tips, fees extra.

****KFC Rewards program only available with online orders at participating KFC restaurants within the 50 U.S. states. Account creation required.

