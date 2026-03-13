KFC 20 Wings for $20 Deal Returns for 2026 Bracket Season

What Is KFC’s 20 Wings for $20 Deal?

KFC is kicking off spring 2026 with a limited-time deal built for bracket season watch parties. The 20 Wings for $20 offer is designed for hosting gatherings of every size, delivering shareable flavor at a price point that is hard to beat. With wing prices averaging about $1.79 each at competitors, fans can score nearly 50% savings with this game-day-ready offer.

When Is the KFC 20 Wings for $20 Deal Available?

The 20 Wings for $20 deal is available now for a limited time at participating KFC locations. The offer is timed to the 2026 college basketball tournament, covering everything from bracket reveal through the final buzzer. KFC’s latest value play marks another move in what the brand is calling its ongoing comeback era.

Is KFC Nashville Hot Chicken Coming Back in 2026?

KFC’s Nashville Hot chicken is returning to the spotlight alongside the wings deal. The fiery Southern flavor first launched coast to coast in 2016, making KFC the first quick-service restaurant to offer it nationwide. The cult classic is having a major moment as 65% of Americans now say they are spicy food fans.

What Menu Items Come in Nashville Hot at KFC?

Nashville Hot is available on several KFC menu items, giving fans multiple ways to enjoy the flavor:

Extra Crispy fried chicken

Tenders

KFC Chicken Sandwich

The flavor profile features a bold blend of smoky, spicy and slightly sweet heat layered over KFC’s iconic crispy fried chicken.

How Can You Order KFC’s 20 Wings for $20?

The 20 Wings for $20 deal is available at participating KFC locations nationwide. Fans can order in-store, through the drive-thru or online for delivery straight to their game-day table. Whether you are hosting a full watch party or just need a reliable bracket season snack, the deal pairs with Nashville Hot menu items for bold flavor and serious value all tournament long.

Source: KFC

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