Kevin Nichols Joins MTSU Blue Raider Baseball Staff as Assistant Coach

Middle Tennessee head baseball coach Jim Toman announced July 26 the addition of Kevin Nichols to the coaching staff as the Blue Raider hitting coach and recruiting coordinator.

“Kevin Nichols is one of the very best hitting coaches in America and we are extremely lucky to have someone with his experience join our baseball staff,” Toman said. “Kevin’s wealth of experience includes over 500 wins as a head coach, playing at Alabama and professionally as well. We have hit a home run with this hire! I’d like to welcome Kevin, his wife Kristy and children Libby, Brock and Jax! We thank Jordan Getzelman for his contributions this past year and are very excited for him and his wife Casey as they begin their journey at Nevada.”

Nichols comes to Murfreesboro after five seasons at College of Charleston, where he served as the team’s associate head coach, recruiting coordinator and oversaw hitting and base running.

In his tenure at College of Charleston, the Cougars won at least 36 games in three of his five seasons. College of Charleston is coming off a 37-win season in which it led the CAA in hits (524), runs (383) and walks (260).

Before College of Charleston, Nichols was the head coach of Erskine College from 1999 to 2017. In his 18 seasons, Nichols was the winningest coach in program history after tallying 588 wins.

“I am excited to get to work at MTSU right away,” Nichols said. “The experience and track record on this staff with Coach Jim Toman and Coach Jerry Meyers are unmatched. I am lucky to be a part of this baseball program.”

Drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 28th round of the 1996 draft, the Panama City, Fla., native spent three seasons as a corner infielder in the Phillies organization.

While at Alabama, Nichols led the Crimson Tide with 13 home runs and 43 RBI during the 1994 season.

