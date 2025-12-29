Kenny Chesney Ranks No. 7 as Only Country Artist in POLLSTAR’s Top 10 Touring Acts of the 21st Century

When POLLSTAR, the bible of the touring industry, published its quarter-century Most Popular Touring Artists of the 21st Century, East Tennessee songwriter/superstar Kenny Chesney found himself as the only country artist in a very competitive Top 10. Landing at No. 7 – sandwiched between Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band and Metallica, in spite of an extra year of shutdown and two years of playing more intimate tours – the man who’s built a career trying to create a space where people come together for the love of life, music and each other shared the list with Coldplay, U2, Ed Sheeran, good friend Dave Matthews and Taylor Swift.

“When I got the news, I was shocked,” Chesney confessed. “I only really think about all those faces smiling, laughing, singing – it’s the most beautiful sea of love and joy imaginable. I have never really considered how many; just how much fun everyone’s having. But when you look at this list, see names of people who set the bar in so many ways, it takes your breath away.

“And a list like this? The numbers don’t lie. To think we played to over 18 million people since 2001 – even with the time we had to take off – is mind-blowing for a kid from East Tennessee. But it says everything about the passion No Shoes Nation brings to this music.”

According to POLLSTAR, Chesney has played to 18,198,369 fans. But even more, the man named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 21st Century earlier this year is already gearing up for his second Sphere residency in Vegas, where he took the genre into a whole new dimension. With June dates already on sale via KennyChesney.com, fans can expect several new songs, refreshed visuals and some songs he can’t bring into his massive high energy stadium concerts.

“Sphere pulled me into so many songs the fans know and love in new ways,” Chesney says. “And it deepened how I see them. That production consumes you, so we’re going back even harder and fuller. Sphere’s intimacy lets me do songs I can’t play in a stadium, things we love or something I haven’t played in forever – so that freedom to bring things down lets us take the show a lot of places, which makes it fun and even surprising to me and the band many nights.”

What lies ahead for the hardest working man in country music remains to be seen. Having closed the book tour for Heart Life Music, his No. 1 New York Times Hardcover Nonfiction and Combined Print and E-Book Nonfiction debut that’s spent the last month on those charts, Chesney crossed the country sharing stories of not just his life and creative journey, but so many moments shared with No Shoes Nation over the years. The unlikely dreamer raised on bluegrass, Steve Miller and George Jones brought people into how he got here, but also where he’s going.

“After news like this,” the man Wall Street Journal called “King of the Road” reflects, “it makes me want to get out there right now and play. There’s no feeling like that moment when we hit the stage, the people’s energy drives straight into us and we turn around and give it right back. To share that transfer of passion back and forth? It takes you to new levels of how good you can feel, takes away what bothers you and sends you out in the night ready for a brand-new day.”

