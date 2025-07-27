Kelsey Grammar to Appear in Karen Kingsbury Movie Filmed in Franklin

Kelsey Grammer and Benjamin Hollingsworth join Jana Kramer in the much-anticipated holiday movie, “Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring” which releases, in theaters only, starting Nov. 6.

Grammer, an Emmy-winning actor, producer, and director with a career spanning over three decades in television, film, and theatre, has earned six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, a SAG Award, and 18 Emmy nominations. He is globally known for his iconic portrayal of Dr. Frasier Crane, a role he played across Cheers, Frasier, and Wings for over 20 years. He is currently producing and starring in the Frasier revival streaming on Paramount+

Hollingsworth is currently starring in Netflix’s Virgin River – the longest-running original series on the platform now heading into its 8th season. Hollingsworth, who plays the beloved “Brady” on the show, is credited with helping Virgin River accrue more than 1 billion streams globally.

“We were thrilled to hire Kelsey Grammer to play the pivotal role of Howard Miller and Benjamin Hollingsworth to play his son Ben Miller in this brand-new Christmas love story,” Karen Kingsbury says. “We expect viewers will fall in love with Jana and Benjamin, and that Kelsey will make us all discover the true meaning of Christmas once again!! For all three actors, their depth and beauty on screen will make this a movie that will become an instant and unforgettably heartfelt classic.”

Currently, Hollingsworth is in Nashville, TN., where he is about to film alongside the talented Jana Kramer as the romantic leads in Karen Kingsbury’s upcoming movie. Principle photography is underway right now.

“From the time I read the script for Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring, I resonated with the character, Ben Miller,” Hollingsworth says. “I can’t wait to take my family to the theaters to see this beautiful Christmas love story.”

Karen Kingsbury shared on social media about the filming of the movie in downtown Franklin at Landmark Booksellers. Stating, “Day 1 of filming, I’ve got my Christmas earrings on, I just got to watch the first scene being filmed for Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring.” Watch it here.

Kingsbury’s story, The Christmas Ring, will also release in book form, hitting shelves October 21 from Thomas Nelson. Timed for the holiday season, the book will be followed up with the theatrical film adaptation also by Karen Kingsbury Productions from Fathom Entertainment, debuting in theaters nationwide starting November 6. Director Tyler Russell and Producer Natalie Ruffino Wilson led that movie and return for “Karen Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring,”

Kingsbury’s The Christmas Ring marks her first return to the Thomas Nelson fiction line in years and follows the success of her novel-turned-film Someone Like You (2024), also by Karen Kingsbury Productions. The movie earned Rotten Tomatoes’ coveted Verified Hot award and is currently exceeding expectations on transactional video-on-demand and streaming via Great American Pure Flix.

For more information, visit KarenKingsbury.com.

