Kelsea Ballerini to Headline CMT Storytellers

CMT announced GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum country superstar and 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS co-host Kelsea Ballerini is set to headline the third installment of famed music series “CMT Storytellers,” premiering Thursday, February 16th at 10p/9c with additional airings on Sunday, February 19th at 11a/10c (CMT) Friday, February 24th at 8p/7c (CMT Music) and Saturday, February 25th at 10a/9c and 6p/5c (CMT Music).

Featuring never-before-heard stories and new musings behind her most career-defining songs, “CMT Storytellers: Kelsea Ballerini” takes fans along on a musical journey that begins with Ballerini’s platinum-selling debut album The First Time (2015) through her latest critically-acclaimed project SUBJECT TO CHANGE (2022) and includes hits “Peter Pan,” “homecoming queen?,” “Half of My Hometown,” and “If You Go Down.” Filmed in front of an intimate studio audience outside of Nashville, Ballerini opens up about her evolution as a songwriter and artist, her writing process and navigating life and career during her rise to stardom in this special one-hour concert event.

Ballerini shares, “Songwriting is my therapy, my haven, my best friend, and my exhale. It’s the purest part of what I do, and I am grateful to join a lineup of storytellers I’ve learned from as I tell mine.”

Kelsea Ballerini is the first female to headline “CMT Storytellers,” on the heels of announcing her return as CMT MUSIC AWARDS co-host for the third consecutive year, and is set to appear as part of the historic concert event “The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert,” premiering this spring. This Sunday, she also looks to take home her first GRAMMY® Award in the “Best Country Solo Performance” category for “HEARTFIRST.” Ballerini is set to embark on the second leg of her headlining “HEARTFIRST TOUR” this spring, in addition to joining country icon Kenny Chesney on his highly-anticipated “I Go Back Tour.”

“CMT Storytellers” gives fans a front row seat with behind-the-scenes access to their favorite artists and music. Legendary duo Brooks & Dunn kicked off the series revival this spring, followed by 3x GRAMMY® -winning singer-songwriter Darius Rucker. The “Storytellers” franchise originally aired on VH1 from 1990 to 2015 and quickly became a cultural touchstone, featuring some of the biggest names in music including Garth Brooks, The Chicks, Pearl Jam, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift, among others.

“CMT Storytellers” is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin and Ladypants Productions’ Patrizia DiMaria. Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Leslie Fram is Executive in Charge of Talent; Shanna Strassberg is Talent Producer. Lauren Quinn is Director.