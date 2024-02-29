Kelsea Ballerini Returns as Host of CMT Awards

Kelsea Ballerini will return as solo host of the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS and perform LIVE. This marks the fourth consecutive year she takes the reins for country music’s first fan-voted award show.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back for my 4th year with my CMT family to host this year’s CMT Music awards in Austin, TX. Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night.” shared Kelsea Ballerini in a statement.

The 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS return LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center on Sunday, April 7th (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Nominations, Performers and Presenters for the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS will be announced in the coming weeks.