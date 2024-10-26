Kelsea Ballerini Releases New Album, Bringing Tour to Nashville

Kelsea Ballerini released a new album called Patterns on Friday, October 25. Along with the release of the album, the country artist is calling her 30-city, three-month arena tour KELSEA BALLERINI LIVE ON TOUR.

Promoted by AEG Presents, KELSEA BALLERINI LIVE ON TOUR kicks off January 21, 2025, at Grand Rapids, MI’s Van Andel Arena and runs through most of America’s rock halls and stops at Bridgestone Arena on January 31, 2025. Joining Ballerini on this very personal tour are openers MaRynn Taylor and Maisie Peters.

Tickets for the Legends presale will begin on Tuesday, October 29th, at 10 AM local time. Tickets for the artist presale go on sale Tuesday, October 29th, at 12 PM local time. The general on-sale begins Friday, November 1, at 10 AM local time. An array of VIP packages are available, including M&G and photo opportunities, priority check-in, crowd-free merch shopping, VIP tour gifts, and more.

Fans can now register to access the KELSEA BALLERINI LIVE ON TOUR presale at kelseaballerini.com.

Ballerini is donating one dollar from every ticket sold to her Feel Your Way Through Foundation to honor that soul connection. With a commitment to supporting mental health charities, FYWT was designed to lessen the stigma around the conversation of mental health and find a way to get people the tools they need to get help they may not currently have access to.

