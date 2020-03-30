With kids out of school, and bored from being socially distanced due to COVID-19, parents are looking for ways to keep them both on track educationally, and busy while they are trying to work from home. Here are some Murfreesboro resources to help parents keep their kids learning.

The Learning Circle

2992 South Church Street, Suite #A

Murfreesboro, TN 37127

(615) 904-1082

https://thelearningcircleonline.com/

Local business, The Learning Circle, offers classroom supplies to keep kids from falling behind in the classroom during this isolation period, and a staff that can help by offering age-appropriate lessons and activities to do at home.

“Most parents are currently buying workbooks, educational games, flashcards, and educational toys for preschool-aged children,” said owner, Mary Esther Reed. “They are wanting to make sure that their kids are staying caught up during the [extended] break [from school].”

Learning Circle has a full line of educational tools that can be purchased at the store – as they are still open – ordered by phone and picked up outside the store, or ordered online and sent directly to your home. Parents who are unsure what to get for their students need only ask the well-trained staff.

“We work really hard to discuss with the parent exactly where [their] child is,” added Reed, “and what products will work best to keep them on track.”

Barnes and Noble

The Avenue

2615 Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 895-8580

https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2292

Barnes and Noble offers educational resources for kids, including educational activities that come in a box. These boxes offer everything from creating art to growing crystals. Barnes and Noble also offers all kinds of great books that teach kids about everything from dinosaurs to natural science. These include standard workbooks and an assortment of unique books that help teach just about everything, including science and nature.

A fun book is “A Young Scientists Guide to Faulty Freaks of Nature”. The online overview describes it as an adventure in “how planet Earth has been modified by the crazy chemistry of birdbrained biology and foolhardy physics of humans.” It includes experiments that can be done at home.

“The Young Scientist’s Guide to Faulty Freaks of Nature is your guide to some of the strangest science ever seen,” says the website, “and in it you’ll discover that some of the things scientists told you were ”wrong” were actually right! Fictional hobbits? They are real! You’ll even meet an all-new creature called a ”spider-goat.” So, if you have a thirst for the weird, the wonderful, and the downright wacky, then this is the science book for you.”

Barnes and Noble also carries a complete line of DK Eyewitness Companion books that cover everything from world history to weather. They are also available on NOOK.

Like Learning Circle, Barnes and Noble at The Avenue can fill orders in store, online, or drive-up to pick-up.