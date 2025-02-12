Keep the Love Burning Safely: Safety Tips From MFRD

Valentine’s Day is a time for romance, candlelit dinners, and special moments, but safety should never be overlooked. The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department urges people to take precautions to prevent fire hazards and ensure a safe celebration.

Valentine’s Day Fire & Life Safety Tips

Candle safety – Always blow out candles before leaving the room or going to bed. Never leave them unattended, and keep them away from anything flammable, such as curtains, bedding, and decorations. Consider using flameless LED candles as a safer alternative.

– Always blow out candles before leaving the room or going to bed. Never leave them unattended, and keep them away from anything flammable, such as curtains, bedding, and decorations. Consider using flameless LED candles as a safer alternative. Safe cooking – If you’re preparing a romantic dinner, stay in the kitchen while cooking and never leave stovetops unattended. Keep flammable materials away from the stove, such as dish towels and paper products.

– If you’re preparing a romantic dinner, stay in the kitchen while cooking and never leave stovetops unattended. Keep flammable materials away from the stove, such as dish towels and paper products. Electrical hazards – Inspect all decorative lights and electrical cords for damage before use. Never overload outlets and unplug decorations when not in use.

– Inspect all decorative lights and electrical cords for damage before use. Never overload outlets and unplug decorations when not in use. Escape plan – Ensure your household has a fire escape plan and everyone knows how to get out safely in an emergency.

– Ensure your household has a fire escape plan and everyone knows how to get out safely in an emergency. Fire extinguisher – Keep a working fire extinguisher on hand, especially in the kitchen, and know how to use it properly.

Candle Fires: A Hidden Danger

The romantic glow of a candlelit room can generate more than just ambiance—it can also spark a dangerous fire. Even with proper care, candles can pose a significant risk, especially in the bedroom.

“Candle safety is a top priority, especially on a night where open flames are commonly used for ambiance,” said Brian Lowe, MFRD Fire Marshal. “A romantic evening should never turn into an emergency. Simple precautions can help keep your loved ones and home safe.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), 36% of home candle fires start in bedrooms, even though only 13% of candle users report using them there regularly. Bedrooms contain highly flammable materials, including bedding, curtains, and personal items. Fires often occur when people fall asleep with a candle still burning.

Candle fires cause an estimated $374 million in property damage annually, resulting in more than 800 injuries or deaths. Don’t let a romantic evening become an emergency—always practice candle safety.

