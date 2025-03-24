Keep Emergency Routes Clear: MFRD Urges Responsible Parking For Faster Response Times

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) is issuing an important reminder to residents and business owners: keep streets and emergency access routes clear to allow first responders to do their job effectively.

Blocked streets, improperly parked vehicles, and restricted entry points can significantly delay response times for fire trucks, ambulances, and law enforcement responding to critical situations. In emergencies, seconds matter, and clear access can be the difference between life and death.

In 2024 alone, MFRD crews responded to over 20,000 emergency calls, with an average of 1,800 calls per month. However, some response times have been affected due to improperly parked vehicles, narrow residential streets, and vehicles blocking fire lanes.

“When a fire truck, ambulance, or police vehicle is delayed by just one or two minutes, it could mean a home sustaining more damage, a medical emergency worsening, or a life lost,” said Fire Chief Mark McCluskey. “We’re asking all residents and businesses to be mindful of where they park and ensure we can always get through.”

To help emergency personnel respond swiftly and safely, MFRD urges the community to follow these simple parking practices:

• Keep fire lanes clear: Fire lanes are designated for emergency use only. Never park in a fire lane, even temporarily.

• Avoid blocking hydrants: Maintain at least 15 feet of clearance on either side of fire hydrants.

• No double parking: Parking parallel to another vehicle in a narrow street can create an impassable bottleneck for emergency responders.

• Mind the curbs & intersections: Avoid parking within 20 feet of an intersection to maintain turning space for large emergency vehicles.

• Apartment & commercial complexes: If you live in or visit an apartment complex, office park, or shopping center, do not block entrances, emergency exits, or designated fire lanes.

• During winter or storms: Snow, fallen trees, or debris should not block roads. Property owners and residents should clear pathways to ensure emergency access.

“We understand that parking can be a challenge in certain areas, but public safety has to come first,” said Fire Marshal Brian Lowe. “A small parking inconvenience for one person can cause a big delay for someone needing emergency help. We’re asking everyone to be mindful and do their part to keep access routes clear.”

How You Can Help:

• Report Emergency Access Issues: If you notice a blocked fire lane or emergency route, call our non-emergency number 615-893-1311 to report it.

• Share the message: Encourage neighbors, HOAs, and local businesses to educate employees and customers about responsible parking.

• Follow MFRD Online: Stay updated on fire safety tips and emergency preparedness by following MFRD on social media and visiting www.murfreesborotn.gov.

