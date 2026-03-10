Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar Heads to the Ryman

Reunited rock band Dogstar, featuring Keanu Reeves on bass, is coming to The Ryman.

The trio, made up of Reeves, Rob Mailhouse, and Bret Domrose, has announced a new album titled All In Now, set for release on May 29th, 2026, along with a supporting summer tour. A limited edition signed glass clear vinyl will also be available through the band’s online shop.

The tour makes a stop at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, August 5th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now.

Sharing on social media, “ALL IN NOW New album. New single. New tour.

We’re so excited to announce our new album All In Now! Out worldwide on May 29th. Limited edition signed glass clear vinyl available in our Shop: https://dogstar.lnk.to/allinn”

