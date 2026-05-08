Kane Brown’s on Broadway Announces Opening Date

Today, global superstarKane Brown, in partnership with premier hospitality company Elia Group, announced that Kane Brown’s On Broadway will open its doors to the Nashville community on Friday, May 22. The multi-story bar, restaurant and live music venue, located in Nashville’s Lower Broadway district at 312 Broadway, will welcome guests at 10 a.m. CT that Friday and feature surprise appearances from Brown, throughout the weekend, as well as a charitable partnership with Folds of Honor.

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“Opening Kane Brown’s on Broadway is about creating somewhere everyone can come together, celebrate and just have a great night out in Nashville,” said Kane Brown. “I wanted it to reflect my journey in Nashville and feel a little different from what you usually find on Broadway. It’s the kind of place where you might run into familiar faces and make memories along the way, whether it’s your first time in town or your hundredth night out. I’ll be stopping by throughout the opening weekend for a few surprise visits and can’t wait to celebrate together with friends and family.”

Known for his reach across music, sports and entertainment, Kane is drawing a star-studded crowd that will make this venue the undisputed gathering place on Broadway. Expect the unexpected, every night.

Across four levels and 11,400 feet, Kane Brown’s On Broadway delivers a dynamic experience that evolves with the day’s energy, providing an elevated, genuine atmosphere that reflects the unique authenticity of Kane himself. The main floor sets the tone with a high-energy downtown spirit, anchored by a full-scale live-music stage framed by exposed brick and striking steel-and-glass elements. Above, a mezzanine level offers a more relaxed vantage point overlooking the stage, complete with dedicated bar service and seating, ideal for guests seeking a more private experience.

The third-floor lounge shifts into a more intimate atmosphere, featuring rich walnut paneling, platinum records and curated artwork, creating a natural gathering place for artists and industry leaders looking for a more intimate setting. The rooftop crowns the venue with stunning design and sweeping views of the Nashville skyline, positioning Kane Brown’s On Broadway as one of the most sought-after nightlife destinations in Music City.

In recognition of Memorial Day weekend, Kane Brown’s On Broadway will partner with Folds of Honor, a leading non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of America’s fallen or disabled military service members and first responders.

“We’re honored to partner with Kane and the Elia team for the grand opening of their exciting new venture in downtown Nashville,” said Jenner Kreifels, Director of Impact, Folds of Honor Tennessee Chapter. “Our growth in the community is rooted in the entertainment industry, and we’re incredibly grateful for artists like Kane who embrace the Folds of Honor mission of education and help support so many deserving military and first responder families.”

Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million across all 50 states. The Memorial Day weekend collaboration with Kane Brown’s On Broadway proudly further extends that mission.

“We’re proud to support Folds of Honor during opening weekend and give back to military families nationwide this Memorial Day, extending the celebration beyond entertainment to help advance their mission,” said founder and CEO of Elia Group, Zaid Elia. “Launching Kane Brown’s On Broadway is an exceptional milestone for our Elia team, and it’s been a privilege partnering with Kane, who brings both artistry and authenticity to everything he does. Our shared vision has been to create a welcoming space that delivers an unforgettable, celebrity-level experience while offering something distinctly unique from the traditional Broadway model.”

Kane Brown’s On Broadway marks a major milestone in Elia Group’s ambitious Nashville expansion. The hospitality leader’s Nashville portfolio includes ZuZu Nashville, a bold, immersive, upscale Asian-inspired dining experience. Now, with Kane Brown’s On Broadway coming online, Elia is further expanding its presence in Nashville’s entertainment district.

To learn more about Kane Brown’s On Broadway and grand opening weekend, visit kanebrownsonbroadway.com and follow @kanebrownsonbroadway for updates.

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