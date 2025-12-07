Kane Brown is Bringing Auto Experience to Nashville Speedway

Global superstar and automotive enthusiast Kane Brown is bringing a new kind of energy to the car culture world with the launch of the Miles On It Tour: The Ultimate Automotive Experience, taking over Nashville Superspeedway April 10–11, 2026.
Tickets are on-sale now with prices ranging from $49-$350. A portion of proceeds will be donated to charitable causes benefiting youth and community initiatives across Middle Tennessee. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit axs.com.
This massive two-day celebration is set to unite thousands of fans, builders, and top brands for one of the largest automotive lifestyle experiences across the US. Fans can expect a high-octane weekend packed with custom builds, drift and burnout exhibitions, drag demos, dyno and audio competitions, and a full-scale celebration of car and truck culture.
Designed by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts The Miles On It Tour: The Ultimate Automotive Experience aims to become the nation’s premier automotive experience, a true showcase of horsepower, style, and culture.
The Experience Includes
• Massive show fields for lifted trucks, imports, exotics, classics, and performance builds
• Live drift and burnout exhibitions
• Dyno and audio competitions
• Awards and cash prizes presented by Kane Brown to top builds and teams
• Lifestyle and vendor showcase featuring top automotive brands
• Creator and celebrity appearances throughout the weekend
About the Miles On It Tour:
The Miles On It Tour: The Ultimate Automotive Experience by Kane Brown is a groundbreaking new event series created by Kane Brown to celebrate performance, design, and community. More than a car show, it’s a full-scale lifestyle experience that brings together builders, fans, and families to push automotive culture to the next level.
