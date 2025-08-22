Kamala Harris Brings Book Tour to the Ryman

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will embark on a book tour for her new book 107 DAYS (published by Simon & Schuster).

Kicking off in September, the tour will stop in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, November 18th. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 22 at 10am.

Harris shared about the new book 107 days on social meda stating, “107 Days is my candid and personal account of the shortest presidential campaign in modern history. Over the next few months, I will travel our country to share behind-the-scenes moments, lessons learned, and how we keep moving forward together.”

107 DAYS takes readers inside the race for the presidency. VIP Meet & Greet tickets are available and include a photo with Former Vice President Kamala Harris and a signed copy of 107 DAYS. The event is in partnership with Parnassus Books.

Find tickets here.

