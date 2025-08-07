Kahlúa and Dunkin’ Stir Up First-Ever Dunkin’ Cream Liqueur

Kahlúa, the No. 1 coffee liqueur1, is teaming up with Dunkin’, America’s largest coffee and donuts brand, to introduce Kahlúa Dunkin’ Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur. This is the latest addition to Kahlúa’s permanent line of thoughtfully crafted liqueurs, marking Kahlúa’s largest investment in the cream liqueur category and Dunkin’s very first foray into cream liqueur.

Featuring one of Dunkin’s bestselling flavor swirls, Kahlúa Dunkin’ Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur offers a luscious pour with caramel notes like toffee, vanilla and dulce de leche, blended with hints of coffee and chocolate. The finish is smooth and creamy with a sweet ending that combines Dunkin’s Caramel Swirl with Kahlúa’s rum and 100% Arabica coffee from Veracruz, Mexico. Recognized by the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) with a Gold award2 for taste, this latest innovation delivers real coffee, real cream and real Dunkin’ Caramel Swirl flavor in one ready-to-pour simple serve.

To craft a creamy, dreamy drink at home, simply serve Kahlúa Dunkin’ Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur neat, chilled, or over ice and try it paired with a Dunkin’ MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treat garnish.

Kahlúa Dunkin’ Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur is available in retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit Kahlua.com and follow @Kahlua.

Source: Inspire Brands

