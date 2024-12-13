Kacey Musgraves to Play Opening Night at New Nashville Venue The Pinnacle

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, new Nashville venue The Pinnacle will host its grand opening with a headlining performance by 7x GRAMMY-winner Kacey Musgraves.

General on-sale for the show goes live Friday, December 13th at 10 AM CST, here: axs.com/events/782822/kacey-musgraves-tickets?skin=thepinnacle.

Musgraves has been nominated for five 2025 Grammy Awards for her latest, critically acclaimed album “Deeper Well.” She recently wrapped up the Deeper Well World Tour with two sold out shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Known for her incredible live shows, Musgraves “deftly blends arena-pop pageantry and classic country showmanship with a modern twist” (Seattle Times).

The “country-folk-pop sensation” (Variety) joins a standout lineup of all-genre shows happening at the Nashville Yards-based venue next year, including Diamond-certified Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Journey (3.12), four nights of GRAMMY-winner Jason Isbell (3.20, 3.21, 3.22, 3.28), CMA and ACM Award-winning breakout Megan Moroney (4.9 & 4.10) and more.

Additionally, The Pinnacle announces five more shows to go on sale this week, including Santana (4.29), FISHER (4.11), Kraftwerk Multimedia Tour (3.26), Rodney Carrington (4.4) and Smino (6.19). See a full list of upcoming shows on thepinnaclenashville.com for more information.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email