K9 Deputy Price and K9 Hector Named Officers of the Month

K9 Deputy Aaron Price and K9 Hector earned recognition as Officers of the Month for August after they located methamphetamine and marijuana in a driver’s vehicle.

Price stopped a driver for traffic violations Aug. 11 on Halls Hill Pike, said K9 Lt. J.D. Davis. The driver is a convicted felon on drug charges.

K9 Hector indicated the presence of drugs in the front of the driver’s vehicle during an open air sniff. Price located a metal magnetic case concealed inside the frame.

“Inside the case was nine grams of meth,” Davis said.

Price found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

“K9 Hector did as he was trained and pinpointed the exact location and source of the odor,” Davis said. “It is likely that the hidden container would not have been located if it had not been for K9 Hector.”

The driver was charged with felony manufacturing, sale, delivery or possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

