K-LOVE Fan Awards to Return to the Opry House

The K-LOVE Fan Awards announced live on the nationwide K-LOVE radio network that award-winning artists Matthew West, Jeremy Camp, Mac Powell and Bart Millard will host the 12th annual K-LOVE Fan Awards. Taking place on May 25, 2025, at Nashville’s iconic OPRY House, Coca-Cola Consolidated will once again serve as Title Sponsor for the fan-voted awards show that concludes the biggest weekend in Christian music.

More details for weekend events including the Friday night kick-off concert, Emerging Artist Showcase, Songwriter’s showcase, Sunday morning worship service and more will be announced soon.

Fans come from all over the country to participate in the K-LOVE Fan Awards and the preceding weekend to hear great music, meet their favorite artists, and have fun with the whole family. Providing an experience for fans that is impossible to match anywhere else, tickets for the 2025 K-LOVE Fan Awards Weekend are on sale with travel packages still available here: www.klovefanawards.com.

