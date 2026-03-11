K-LOVE Fan Awards Returns to Opry House

The K-LOVE Fan Awards will return to Nashville’s iconic OPRY House on May 24, with GRAMMY Award winner Lauren Daigle and podcaster, author, and speaker Sadie Robertson Huff set to host the 13th annual fan-voted celebration.

The awards show will air exclusively on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) on Friday, May 29, at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. EST, with an encore presentation scheduled for June 5. Coca-Cola Consolidated will return as title sponsor of the annual event, which caps what organizers describe as the biggest weekend in Christian music.

In addition to the host announcement, organizers revealed the first details of the 2026 K-LOVE Fan Awards Weekend lineup.

The Friday night kickoff concert will be headlined by CAIN and will also feature Leanna Crawford, Colton Dixon, and Ben Fuller.

The Songwriters Showcase will be hosted by Steven Curtis Chapman, joined by Andrew Ripp, Terrian, and Matthew West.

On Sunday morning, the worship service will include Josh Baldwin, Pat Barrett and Zahriya Zachary. Additional weekend events will be announced. A full schedule is available at KLOVEFanAwards.com/weekend.

Each year, fans travel from across the country to attend the K-LOVE Fan Awards and the surrounding weekend festivities, which offer live performances, artist meet-and-greets and family-friendly experiences. Tickets for the 2026 K-LOVE Fan Awards Weekend, including travel packages, are on sale now at KLOVEFanAwards.com.

