A Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) K-9 was able to lead a track to a teenager who is accused of robbing two women at gunpoint as one withdrew money from an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) on Saturday, May 9. Another suspect remains on the run.

The 21-year old female victim and a friend were withdrawing money from the ATM at Bank of America, 2424 S. Church Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening, when they were approached by two individuals wearing ski masks. Both robbers pointed firearms at the victims and demanded everything they had. Before the suspects could get anything, another vehicle pulled up to the ATM, causing the robbers to leave the scene running.

MPD K-9 “Helo” and his handler, Officer Ryan Holobaugh, ran a track that ended at an apartment complex on Warrior Drive.

An individual fitting the description of one of the robbers was located walking, with a group of people, near a residence in the 500 block of Warrior Drive.

Officers detained a 17-year old male. One of the handguns, believed to have been used in the robbery, was found in the teen’s front pocket.

The teenager has refused to name the other person involved in the robbery.

The 17-year old was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting a detention hearing.

The search for the other suspect involved in the attempted armed robbery is still on the run.

