Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue Fire’s Fire/Arson Investigation Unit worked with investigators from the La Vergne Fire Marshal’s Office to complete an investigation into a house fire that occurred on Bradyville Pike on Thursday, June 24 around 8:00 p.m.

The teams determined that the fire, which led to the death of three pets in the home, originated within a closet and was the result of an intentional act by a juvenile resident in the home.

“There were other residents at home when the fire started as well,” said RCFR Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders. “We take these types of actions very seriously. This could have ended much worse.”

The juvenile was arrested and charged with aggravated arson. The name of the individual will not be released due to age.

Original report:

Just past 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 RCFR, Kittrell FD, Christian FD, Lascassas FD, RCEMS, and RCSO responded a structure fire on Bradyville Pike. Heavy smoke was coming from the eaves of the house on arrival.

Crews entered the house and found and extinguished the fire. The house suffered fire damage along with severe smoke damage. All family members made it out safely. Unfortunately, three pets did not survive the incident. American Red Cross was called to assist the family.