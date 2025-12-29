Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park Awarded Tennessee State Park of the Year Honor

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has awarded Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park as its Park of the Year as part of TDEC’s annual Awards of Excellence for Tennessee State Parks.

“With a strong focus on conservation and increasing access to visitors of all abilities, we’re proud to give Cumberland Trail State Park our highest honor,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “The Park of the Year must excel in many ways, and the team at Cumberland Trail has delivered. This is well-earned recognition.”

The park made significant progress in protecting and interpreting natural and cultural resources. A major initiative was a habitat and grassland restoration at the Head of Sequatchie, targeting 43 acres of former farmland for native species recovery.

To support forest regrowth, 100 native trees were planted on park property, restoring historically farmed areas while reducing long-term maintenance needs. The park also finalized designs for 36.1 miles of new trail segments slated for construction through 2026, expanding access and recreational opportunities.

Improving visitor access, particularly for visitors with disabilities, has been a continuing priority. With a Recreational Trails Program grant, the park repaved the ADA-accessible trail at the Rock Creek Trailhead, improving safety and usability. A noteworthy addition was the acquisition of an all-terrain wheelchair for the Head of Sequatchie Visitor Center, enabling visitors with mobility limitations to explore Devils Step and the Head of Sequatchie Spring.

Facilities at the Head of Sequatchie received notable upgrades. The park renovated the visitor center and office to improve accessibility and function, adding updated restrooms with adult changing stations and wheelchair-friendly features.

The Park of the Year Award recognizes one park for distinguished achievement across all four cornerstones of the Tennessee State Parks 10-Year Comprehensive Strategic Plan: resource stewardship, visitor experience, facilities and amenities, and operational excellence. The evaluation considers measurable progress in advancing strategic priorities, strengthening public access, supporting conservation outcomes and managing resources effectively at scale.

TDEC announced the following awards for parks in other categories:

• Excellence in Resource Stewardship Award: Johnsonville State Historic Park

• Excellence in Visitor Experience Award: Henry Horton State Park

• Excellence in Amenities Award: Panther Creek State Park

• Excellence in Operations Award: Roan Mountain State Park

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email