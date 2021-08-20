Smyrna broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Stewarts Creek 14-12 in a Tennessee high school football matchup.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Smyrna broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-12 lead over Smyrna Stewarts Creek.

The Red Hawks took a 12-7 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the intermission locker room.

The first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead over the Red Hawks.