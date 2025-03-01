Jurassic Quest Returns to Nashville

North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur event Jurassic Quest® has been thrilling millions of guests for over 10 years, and Music City-area families will soon get the chance to walk among the nation’s most scientifically accurate tour with the biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when it visits the Fairgrounds Nashville from April 18-20!

Jurassic Quest provides unforgettable adventure, transporting families through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to roam among true-to-life versions of the creatures that once ruled the Earth. Loved by millions, Jurassic Quest is filled with the most hands-on activities, educational and fun event for families of all ages:

Lifelike, scientifically accurate dinosaur herd (some move and roar!)

REAL fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and much more

Live dinosaur shows all day & meet baby dinos!

The largest rideable dinosaurs in North America

Interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig

Dino rides, bounce houses and inflatable attractions

“Triceratots” soft play area for junior explorers

Photo opportunities, face painting, and more!

Additional Tour Highlights for 2025: Catch the one-of-a-kind interactive Raptor Training Experience regularly throughout the day, meet and pet the sweet interactive baby dinosaurs hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex, and Trixie the Triceratops. Take your family on “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt-style activity where budding paleontologists can become Jr. Park Rangers, and learn all about the dinosaurs and time periods with the help of a fun and fact-filled video tour.

The Jurassic Quest Herd: Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved. From the towering T.rex to the sky-scraping Spinosaurus to learning about lesser-known species, intricate details and lifelike movements provide an unparalleled level of realism that captivates children and adults alike. From the largest predators to playful baby dinos, dinosaurs are grouped in realistic scenes with others in their eras, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed Earth millions of years ago.

Advance purchase online is recommended to ensure desired date and availability at www.jurassicquest.com, or tickets are available on-site.

