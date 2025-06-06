Juneteenth Events in Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth is the celebration of the emancipation of the last group of slaves in Texas after the Civil War. The very first celebration took place on June 19, 1866 in Galveston. The word “Juneteenth” is a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth.” It became a recognized Federal holiday in 2021.

Below are some of the activities taking place in middle Tennessee to celebrate the holiday in 2025. There are breakfasts and festivals, bike rides and fireworks.

Davidson County

June 14, 2025

Juneteenth Freedom Day Ride

Frankie Pierce Park

130 Josephine Holloway Avenue

Nashville, Tennessee

(901) 262-7578

[email protected]

Registration

Time: 7:00 a.m. until noon

Cost: $35.00 plus taxes and fees

This annual bike ride celebrating Juneteenth Freedom Day will take place at Frankie Pierce Park. The organizations involved in this year’s event are Bike for Equality, Black Girls Do Bike, Oasis Bike Works, Walk Bike Nashville, Music City Dope Pedalers, and Nashville Black Wellness Collective. The event is a 25 mile self-guided/marked route and a 10-mile group/family ride led by the Music City Dope Pedalers. There will be raffles and giveaways at the event, and snacks and water along the ride.

June 14 and 15, 2025

Nashville’s Juneteenth Celebration

Historic Hadley Park

1037 28th Avenue North

Nashville, Tennessee

Time: 7:00 a.m. until noon

Cost: Free

Hadley Park was created in 1912 as one of the nation’s first African-American Public Parks. The park hosts Nashville’s Annual Juneteenth Celebration with entertainment, music, food, youth and general vendor booths. Vendor registration is here.

June 19, 2025

Juneteenth615 Celebration

Fort Negley Park

1100 Fort Negley Boulevard

Nashville, Tennessee

(615) 446-0500

Tickets

Time: 5:00 p.m. until 9:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

What originally started as a simple way of celebrating the city’s rich history has grown into an event that includes the annual Juneteenth615 historical program, Juneteenth Restaurant Week, fireworks presentation, craft and community vendors, live entertainment, fort tours, and fireworks. Over time, the Juneteenth615 Celebration has grown to truly bring Nashville and surrounding communities together. The annual event attracts about 10,000 people as the official culmination of Nashville’s Juneteenth celebrations.

June 19, 2025

Juneteenth Celebration at the Tennessee Museum

Tennessee State Museum

1000 Rosa Parks Boulevard

Nashville, Tennessee

https://tnmuseum.org/calendar-of-events/event/5022463

Time: 10:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

On June 19, 2025, the Tennessee Museum will host a free event with musical guests, desserts, and festivities. The event will also include story-time, crafts, history tours, and a presentation on Photography in Tennessee: Early Studios and the Medium’s First Century exhibition.

June 21, 2025

Cocktails & Canvas: Juneteenth Edition

The Corner Wedgewood

2028a Lindell Ave

Nashville, Tennessee

Tickets

Time: 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Cost: $40 plus taxes and fees

Hosted by Britney Drake in partnership with B. Kreations, this is an evening of creativity, culture, and community celebrating Juneteenth! Participants will enjoy a one-of-a-kind paint-and-sip experience honoring freedom and Black joy. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just in it for the vibes, this night is all about self-expression and celebration. Ticket price includes a guided, instructor-led paint session; all painting materials; two complimentary cocktails; and community connection.

The Corner Wedgewood is Nashville’s premier craft cocktail bar, offering a curated, dynamic event space that celebrates live music, comedy, and the creative spirit. More than just a bar—it’s where Nashville’s culture and community thrive.



Dickson County

June 19, 2025

Clement Railroad Museum

Annual Trailblazer Banquet

Walnut Street Church of Christ

201 Center Avenue

Dickson, Tennessee

(615) 446-0500

Tickets

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $40 per person

This is an event dedicated to honoring those who have championed civil rights, equality and justice within the community. Bringing together community leaders, advocates, and citizens to celebrate the ongoing journey to inclusion, this year’s event will be honoring Misty Haynes, Julie Holt and Patty Walsh. It will feature guest speakers, dinner and recognition of local trailblazers who continue to inspire change. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Clement Museum, over the phone or online here.

Maury County

June 21, 2025

9th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Riverwalk Park

102 Riverside Drive

Columbia, Tennessee

Facebook

Time: Noon

Cost: Free

Head to Riverwalk Park on Saturday, June 21st for the 9th Annual Juneteenth event! Enjoy a day full of free family fun, live music, delicious food, and unique shopping with local vendors, all while honoring a powerful piece of history.

Robertson County

June 19, 2025

Juneteenth Celebration

Bransford Fields

1519 John L Patterson Street

Springfield, Tennessee

Time: 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

The event is a collaboration between Cho-Zen 4 Destiny and Inspired into Purpose. It will include field games and food starting at 6:00 p.m. The event is intended to bring the community together to celebrate the meaning of Juneteenth.

Rutherford County

June 21, 2025

Bradley Academy

South Academy Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/2252/Juneteenth

Time: Noon

Cost: 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Presented by Cultural Arts Murfreesboro, the annual Juneteenth Celebration is held at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center along South Academy Street. This year’s festival will include a Kids’ Zone with free games and activities, food vendors, artists and live music with dancing.

The planning committee is looking forward to another excellent celebration of community and culture as they commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America! Vendor applications are available online and in person at Bradley Academy Museum through June 5 at 3:00pm.

Wilson County

June 14, 2025

Multi-Faceted Celebration on Market Street

Lebanon, Tennessee

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Cost: Free

Commemorating many historically significant events, this day will have something for everyone in the family! Market Street will be closed to allow everyone to safely enjoy the festivities. It will begin at approximately 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony planned by the Wilson County Black History Committee to recognize the significance of the Juneteenth National Holiday. Throughout the day there will be vendors on Market Street with a variety of items to purchase, there will be bouncy houses for children to enjoy, and all day there will be music to enhance the festival.

Williamson County

June 19, 2025

Juneteenth Breakfast

Williamson County Enrichment Center

110 Everbright Avenue

Franklin, Tennessee

Register

Time: 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.

Cost: $50 per person, $400 table of 8

Williamson, Inc. and the Black Business Coalition will host a breakfast to honor community, resilience, and freedom. The event will include a discussion, breakfast, and opportunities for connection.

The keynote speaker will be State Representative Harold M. Love, Jr., a dedicated public servant and respected voice in Tennessee. Rep. Love has represented the 58th District since 2012. He currently serves on multiple House Committees, including Education Administration, Finance Ways and Means, and Local Government. As President of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, he brings deep insight into issues of equity, leadership, and progress.

June 19, 2025

Juneteenth Celebration at the McLemore House

446 11th Avenue North

Franklin, Tennessee

https://www.aahswc.org/events

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Cost: free

On June 19, 2025, McLemore House will host a celebration including music, food, games, and African American cultural activities. The event will also feature reenactors, including USCT reenactors Bill Radcliff and Gary Burke, and a reenactor of former President Abraham Lincoln. Attendees can also meet Kevin Greene, the great-great-grandson of Frederick Douglas, and take free museum tours. The celebration will also include free museum tours at noon, and a plaque unveiling at 5:00 p.m. at Bubba Gentry’s Store, a neighborhood grocery store that was in operation during the Civil Rights Era.

Ex-slave Harvey Mclemore purchased four lots in Hard Bargain in 1880. He built one of the first residential dwellings in the subdivision. The home served as a model of community development in Hard Bargain, the first subdivision of its kind in Franklin – a black middle-class neighborhood of teachers, carpenters, masons, and farmers.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email