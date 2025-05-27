June Events at the Nashville Symphony

The Nashville Symphony’s June 2025 schedule features one-night-only engagements featuring symphonic tributes to the music of David Bowie, Whitney Houston, and the 85th

anniversary celebration of Bugs Bunny; live-to-film performances of The Princess Bride; a family concert featuring Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf; two choose-what-you-pay recitals featuring students of the Nashville Symphony’s Accelerando program; the return of a beloved cocktail fundraising event; and a R&B retrospective concert featuring vocal powerhouse Ryan Shaw. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to change. Find tickets here.

Peter and the Wolf

Sunday, June 1, 3:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $23

Experience Prokofiev’s classic tale about an adventurous boy and his encounter with the

wolf. Presented in partnership with Wishing Chair Productions, this special presentation

blends the beloved narrated performance with on-stage puppetry to portray your favorite

characters. The whole family will love this charming story and wonderful introduction to the

instruments in the orchestra.

Accelerando Spring Recital

Monday, June 9 & Tuesday, June 10, 6:30 PM

Tickets: Choose What You Pay

The student artists of the Nashville Symphony’s Accelerando program present their spring

recital. The Nashville Symphony’s Accelerando initiative is an intensive music education

program designed to prepare gifted young students from backgrounds historically

underrepresented in classical music for success at the collegiate level and beyond. Through

personalized instruction, mentorship, performance opportunities, and support with college

applications, Accelerando helps students pursue their musical ambitions. With access to the

resources of a major American orchestra, these talented young musicians are empowered to reach their full potential and form the next generation of orchestra musicians.

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony: 35th Anniversary Tour with the Nashville

Symphony

Thursday, June 12, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $30

The beloved audience favorite returns to Nashville to celebrate Bugs Bunny’s 85th

Anniversary, and the concert’s 35th, with a dynamic new edition. Sixteen classic Looney

Tunes will be projected on the big screen, as George Daugherty and the orchestra perform

the original, iconic scores live. Featuring “Baton Bunny,” “The Rabbit of Seville,” “What’s

Opera, Doc?,” “Corny Concerto,” “Long-Haired Hare,” and many others – plus brand new

additions, including the world premiere of a just-completed animated short saluting Bugs’ 85 years on the silver screen.

Legends of R&B Featuring Vocalist Ryan Shaw

Sunday, June 15, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $46

Featuring R&B vocalist, a three-time GRAMMY® nominee, Ryan Shaw performing live with

the Nashville Symphony. Experience soulful powerhouse orchestrations and mighty vocals

in an evening of mega R&B hits from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Donny Hathaway, Prince,

Jackie Wilson, Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Miracles,

Bill Withers, Issac Hayes, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and Ryan Shaw originals. Also featuring

keyboardist Ray Angry (The Roots, Queen Latifah, Joss Stone, and Lauryn Hill), drummer

Derrick Wright (Adele, Toni Braxton, and Talia), bassist Al Carty (Rob Thomas, Alicia Keys), and guitarist Nir Felder.

Nashville Symphony Presents Blackstar Symphony: The Music of David

Bowie

Wednesday, June 18, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $48

Immerse yourself in the sonic tapestry of David Bowie’s final, critically acclaimed album,

Blackstar, reimagined for a 65-piece orchestra. Artistic Director Donny McCaslin, who along

with bassist Tim Lefebvre and keyboardist Jason Lindner helped create the original

Blackstar recording, bring their electrifying energy to the stage with bandmate drummer

Nate Wood. Joining them are Bowie’s longtime bandmate Gail Ann Dorsey, along with

vocalist David Poe, and the Nashville Symphony, all under the masterful baton of conductor Tim Davies. Special guest artist John Cameron Mitchell adds his unique theatrical flair to the mix.

The Princess Bride in Concert

Saturday, June 21, 2:00 & 7:30 PM; Sunday, June 22, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $36

Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles,

and more. Experience it all and this all-time favorite as never before, with the Nashville

Symphony performing composer Mark Knopfler’s unforgettable score in special, new

arrangements for symphony orchestra. Directed by Rob Reiner, The Princess Bride features

the all-star cast you know and love including Wallace Shwan, Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal,

Carol Kane, Fred Savage, and Andre the Giant.

The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration with the Nashville

Symphony

Wednesday, June 25, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $64

Experience Whitney Houston’s astounding musical legacy like never before. This new

concert tribute features original master recordings of Whitney’s vocals set to new

orchestrations of her biggest hits – including “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “Higher

Love,” and “I Will Always Love You” – accompanied by home movies, film performances,

and never-before-seen footage. Presented in collaboration with the Estate of Whitney

Houston, Park Avenue Artists, and Primary Wave Music.

Spirits of Summer: Celestial Symphony

Thursday, June 26, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $75

A widely popular fundraiser blending the experience of a live orchestra performance and a

cocktail competition, Spirits of Summer is a multi-sensory event pairing musical works with

custom crafted cocktails designed by notable Nashville mixologists. Embark on a musical

odyssey through the cosmos, exploring the grandeur and mystery of the universe through a symphonic lens. “Celestial Symphony” is sure to launch the audience to distant galaxies,

nebulas, and constellations. The concert promises a one-of-a-kind, immersive adventure, fusing the sublime beauty of space with the emotive power of live music.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email