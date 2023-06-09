June 14 Dedication Ceremony for Dr. James Patterson Historical Marker

The City of Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation, and Patterson Park Community Center will gather for an official dedication ceremony to unveil the Dr. James Patterson Historical Marker, June 14, 2023, at Patterson Park Community Center, 521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Dr. James Patterson practiced dentistry for over 40 years in Murfreesboro. He was well-known for his work for improved race relations. Dr. Patterson received degrees from Shaw University, Columbia University, and Meharry Medical College, helping organize the Rutherford County Voter’s Council and the Murfreesboro Human Relations Committee.

Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Commission, Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department, Patterson Park Community Center as well as elected and community officials will unveil the Historical Marker for Dr. James Patterson at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

One of the most longstanding programs of the Tennessee Historical Commission, the Historical Markers Program began in the late 1940s. Since then, 2000 markers have commemorated sites, persons, and events significant in Tennessee history. The Commission has published two guides, one of which highlights those markers relative to the heritage of African Americans. Both publications are available from the Commission and other vendors. The markers program is an effective means of introducing highway travelers to Tennessee history. For more information, visit https://www.tn.gov/historicalcommission/state-programs/historical-markers-program.html

The unveiling ceremony will serve as the kickoff event for the 2023 Juneteenth celebrations in Murfreesboro, June 15-17, hosted by the Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department. Juneteenth events will be held at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center at 415 S. Academy Street and free to attend. For more information, visit www.murfreesborotn.gov/BradleyAcademyMuseum

and www.murfreesborotn.gov/PattersonPark