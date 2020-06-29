Judds, Kelly Clarkson & Trisha Yearwood Join Hollywood Walk of Fame

Naomi and Wynonna Judd, Kelly Clarkson, and Trisha Yearwood were some of the new inductees of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Panel is pleased to announce 35 new honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K, “The Panel has done an exemplary job in choosing very talented people. We can’t wait to see each and every honoree’s face as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history as we unveil their star on the world’s most famous walkway!” Ellen K added in a release.

The Judds shared via Facebook, “After 37 years, I still find myself amazed! What a journey it has been so far. Thankful to still be included,” said Wynonna. “Many years ago before moving to Nashville, we lived in Hollywood. It was a very hard time. I could barely pay the rent and keep food on the table for Ashley, Wynonna and myself. Walking down Hollywood Boulevard, and seeing those stars under my feet, it just never occurred to me that our names would one day be on a Star with all of those famous people. It’s surreal to even imagine it now. I’m thrilled that we have been given such amazing recognition,” Naomi shared.

Dates for the ceremony have not been announced yet.

See the full announcement below.