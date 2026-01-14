Josi’s Overtime Winner Lifts Predators Past Oilers

January 13, 2026 — Roman Josi scored 3:43 into overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena. The captain’s heroics improved Nashville’s record to 22-20-4 after rallying from a third-period deficit.

The Predators controlled possession throughout, posting a 52.6% Corsi-for percentage while outshooting Edmonton 27-31 in a tightly contested battle.

Goaltending Battle

Goalie Team Decision Saves Shots Against Save % TOI Juuse Saros NSH W 28 31 .903 63:43 Tristan Jarry EDM OT 23 27 .852 63:43

Juuse Saros made 28 saves for the victory, while Tristan Jarry struggled with a .852 save percentage in the losing effort.

Game Flow

Steven Stamkos opened scoring at 2:45 of the first period with help from Michael Bunting, but Zach Hyman tied it on the power play late in the frame. The second period featured five goals, with Erik Haula, Leon Draisaitl, and Hyman all finding the net before Josi tied it 3-3 at 13:50.

Point Leaders

Player Team Goals Assists Points +/- Shots TOI Leon Draisaitl EDM 1 2 3 0 4 23:59 Roman Josi NSH 2 0 2 +2 3 25:36 Zach Hyman EDM 2 0 2 0 3 19:13 Connor McDavid EDM 0 2 2 -1 3 26:25

Josi led all skaters with two goals, including the overtime winner assisted by Brady Skjei and Ryan O’Reilly. Draisaitl paced Edmonton with three points, but the Oilers fell to 23-16-8.

Special Teams

Edmonton’s power play struck twice through Hyman, but Nashville’s penalty kill shut down all three third-period man advantages to preserve the victory. The Predators went 0-for-3 with the extra attacker but dominated five-on-five play when it mattered most.

