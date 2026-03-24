Jo’s Coffee to Open First Location in Tennessee

Austin’s favorite coffee spot, Jo’s Coffee, will open its first location outside of Texas at Dream Nashville in April 2026, bringing its signature coffee program, breakfast tacos, pastries, and sandwiches to the heart of downtown Nashville.

Located on 4th Avenue North inside the historic Climax Saloon building within Dream Nashville, the new café will serve as a local gathering spot for hotel guests, downtown workers, and visitors exploring the heart of Music City. The beautifully restored landmark building, part of the Printer’s Alley Historic District, is integrated into the boutique hotel and offers a distinctive setting for the brand’s Nashville debut.

The café will feature Jo’s signature House blend coffee, developed with La Colombe Coffee Roasters, served as drip and espresso drinks, along with the cult-favorite Turbo, a creamy iced beverage made with coffee, espresso, hazelnut, chocolate and cream. Jo’s will also offer their famous breakfast tacos, pastries and sandwiches.

The Nashville café will mark Jo’s eleventh location and first expansion beyond Texas.

Expected hours for the coffee shop will be Sunday-Saturday from 6am-5pm.

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email