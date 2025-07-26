Jordan’s Skinny Mixes Releases New Energy Syrups

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes, the brand that elevates everyday routines, is revved up to announce the launch of its new Energy Syrup line. The bold, fruit-forward syrups come in three crave-worthy flavors, Wild Berry, Peach Mango, and Strawberry Dragonfruit, that mix perfectly into water, sparkling water, teas, smoothies, or anything you’ve got in your cup!

Whether you’re powering through the morning or in need of an afternoon pick-me-up, these syrups offer a refreshing boost, with zero sugar, zero calories, and no aspartame. Each serving contains 100mg of caffeine and is gluten-free, Kosher, keto-friendly, and made in the USA. While most ready-to-drink energy cans cost more than $3.00 per serving, each 375 mL bottle of Energy Syrups costs only $7.99 and can create up to six energy drinks.

Here’s more on the three fruity flavors that are delivering just the right amount of caffeine this summer:

Wild Berry Energy Syrup: This juicy, electric blend of wild berries delivers a delicious punch of flavor. It’s sweet, tart, and totally craveable.

Peach Mango Energy Syrup: Peach and mango come together in this sunny, feel-good syrup. It's like a beach day in your bottle.

Strawberry Dragon Fruit Energy Syrup: Sweet strawberry meets exotic dragon fruit for a flavor that pops in this bold syrup. It's your new secret weapon for vibrant, make-at-home energy.

Unlike traditional energy drinks, which only deliver a one-size-fits-all dose that can be more than 200mg of caffeine, Jordan’s Skinny Mixes Energy Syrup puts the power back in the shoppers’ hands. With a little more caffeine than a cup of black coffee in a serving, the power is in your hands to decide if you want a light lift or double the boost. It’s DIY-able energy on your terms, without the sugar crash, mystery ingredients or sticker shock.

These powerful flavor profiles are available now on the Jordan’s Skinny Mixes website.

Source: Business Wire

