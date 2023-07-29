Jonas Brothers Add Second Nashville Stop to THE TOUR Schedule

The Jonas Brothers previously announced THE TOUR, with a stop in Nashville on October 9th. Now, the band has announced 26 new shows with a second stop in Nashville.

Jonas Brothers will return to Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, October 20th.

Produced by Live Nation, THE TOUR kicks off with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium on August 12 and 13. The band will perform five albums every night full of hits from their entire catalog in 86 cities throughout the globe, such as Paris, Milan, London, Dublin, Sydney, Auckland, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more.

Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets. The tour is using this platform in order to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly. Fans can register now through Monday, July 31 at 10pm ET for the Verified Fan presale HERE. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Thursday, August 3. More information on Verified Fan can be found HERE. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning on Friday, August 4 at 10am local at jonasbrothers.com.