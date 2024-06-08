Jon Bon Jovi’s Nashville Bar is Set to Open on Saturday

Jon Bon Jovi and his band will open JBJ’s on Broadway this Saturday.

On social media, JBJ’s Nashville shared,” Get ready for the Grand Opening of JBJ’s Nashville 🎸 TOMORROW 6/8 at 12PM! Who’s joining us to rock out with the best?”

Here are a few things about the newest celebrity bar on Broadway.

It is located at 405 Broadway. JBJ’s will be the tallest and second largest bar by square footage, boasting 37,000 square feet dedicated to a rock ‘n’ roll revolution and carrying forward the roots of country music from Nashville’s storied history.

If the building doesn’t look familiar, it was previously a small parking lot; this was a ground-up project. It’s located right next door to Nudie’s and Friends in Low Places.

JBJ’s has two fifth-story outdoor rooftop decks with breathtaking panoramic views.

As you enter, Jon Bon Jovi will greet you with a message saying, “Come on in and make yourself at home.”

The band released a new album, Forever, on Friday, June 7. It was recorded in Nashville at Oceanway Studio.

The website does not provide hours for JBJ’s Nashville or a listing of the drink or food on the menu.

We walked through the bar during CMA Fest; here’s a look inside below.

