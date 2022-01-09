photo from Jon Bon Jovi Facebook

Jon Bon Jovi is headed out on the road and will be in Nashville this spring.

In a social media post, the band shared, “It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on the road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th.”

“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” Jon Bon Jovi said in a press release announcing the tour.

The tour begins on April 1 in Omaha with a stop in Nashville on April 30th at Bridgestone Arena.

Find ticket information here. 

