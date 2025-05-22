Jon Batiste Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

Multi-Grammy® and Academy Award® winner Jon Batiste announced The Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America. A nod to his forthcoming project and second-ever headlining run, the tour kicks off August 27 at The Midland in Kansas City, MO, and includes stops in more than 30 venues across the U.S. including Red Rocks in Morrison, CO; the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN (on October 1); two nights at Encore Theater in Las Vegas, NV; and a special co-bill with Diana Ross at The Muny in St. Louis, MO. Ticket information is available at jonbatiste.com.

Each night of The Big Money Tour will unfold like a multi-act musical journey connecting audiences to Batiste’s roots, his evolution, and the movement he’s building through music. Featuring selections from his critically acclaimed catalog alongside new material performed live for the first time, the show blends structure with spontaneity and becomes what he describes as “creative church”—a space for joy, openness, and collective experience. “We’re living in a complicated time, and music has this incredible ability to reframe what we’re feeling, to help us keep going,” he says. “These shows are meant to be healing, liberating, and unforgettable.”

“At the heart of what I’m about is representing the cultural music I come from and taking responsibility to push it forward,” Batiste says. “That’s jazz. That’s blues. That’s soul. That’s country and gospel music—forms born from people coming together, improvising in real time, and expressing something deeper. I can’t wait to channel that energy live every night—it’s where the music hits its truest form.”

The forthcoming tour builds on a year of high-profile moments for Batiste, including his powerful rendition of the National Anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl—a cultural event that brought his singular artistry to one of America’s most-watched stages. In celebration of the performance, he released My United State, a two-track project that examines American identity through sound. 2025 also saw Batiste take home two GRAMMY® Awards: Best Music Film for the critically acclaimed Netflix documentary American Symphony, and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “It Never Went Away,” the Oscar-nominated song he co-wrote with Grammy winner Dan Wilson for the film.

