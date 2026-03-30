Joint Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrest In La Vergne Area

A multi-agency investigation has resulted in the arrest of a suspected drug dealer operating in the La Vergne area.

According to La Vergne Police, detectives worked alongside the Smyrna Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit over several weeks to investigate narcotics activity. During that time, investigators recovered various amounts of methamphetamine connected to the suspect.

As part of the operation, authorities executed a search warrant at a local hotel room, where they discovered additional methamphetamine, narcotic pills, baggies, and drug paraphernalia.

The individual now faces multiple charges, including manufacture, delivery, and sale of methamphetamine and Schedule IV drugs, maintaining a dwelling, simple possession of Schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials say the suspect is being charged by Smyrna Police for the narcotics found in his possession.

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Law enforcement officials say the case highlights the importance of collaboration between agencies, noting that coordinated efforts allow for stronger investigations and improved public safety outcomes.

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