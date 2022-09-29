Thursday, September 29, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEntertainmentJoin the Watch Party for Local Chef Alex Belew Who Will Appear...
EntertainmentEventsLocal LivingNashville

Join the Watch Party for Local Chef Alex Belew Who Will Appear on Reality Show ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
40

Local chef Alex Belew shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu.

Chef Alex Belew and fellow contestant Brett Binninger-Schwartz are hosting a watch party for the “Hell’s Kitchen” season premiere on Thursday, September 29th. The event will take place at the Downtown Corner Pub at 151 Fifth Ave. N. in Nashville from 6 to 8:30pm

Previously in a social media post, Belew shared, “The last few years have been wild. This year was even wilder! Make sure to tune in to @hellskitchenfox starting Sept 29!! I’ll be the one that sounds like he just finished eating fried chicken and creamed corn.”

This season, the show will be spilt into two group- 40 somethings and 20 somethings. Last season, all contestants were under the age of 25.The season is titled “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages.”

Belew also shared, “15 years ago someone told me I was an idiot for choosing this as a career. I’ve worked every day to prove that person wrong. Just making it on to this show was an accomplishment. Thousands of people applied. It was possibly the single most invigorating event in my life. I can’t wait for you all to watch these fellow chefs I now consider my family cook, battle, struggle, fight, win, and make themselves the best version of themselves. I was blessed to be on the show, I’m more blessed by the people I met while being on it.”

Chef Belew was the owner/chef of the restaurant, Dallas and Jane in Murfreesboro, he also previously had a meal prep company called Made South Meals.

Previous articleRibbon Cutting: Restore Hyper Wellness in Murfreesboro
Next article20 Local Coffee Shops to Celebrate National Coffee Day
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.