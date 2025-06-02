Join the Magic of Family Movie Night in La Vergne Featuring Encanto

Mark your calendar for Family Movie Night in La Vergne on Friday, June 13, featuring “Encanto.” The movie starts at 6:00 p.m. and will be held in the Multipurpose Building, 5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne. When you get to the City Hall campus, turn left. The Multipurpose building is near the greenway.

Admission and popcorn are FREE. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Please call the Parks Department with any questions 615-793-3224.

More information HERE.

