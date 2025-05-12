Join the Fun at the Murfreesboro Spring Festival at Hop Springs

By
Jennifer Haley
-
0
100
Murfreesboro-Spring-Festival
Photo from TicketWeb US Facebook

The Murfreesboro Spring Festival will be held at Hop Springs (6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127) on May 31st, 2025, from 10 AM to 3 PM.

The event includes a FREE petting zoo and fun activities for the kids. This is a FUN FAMILY EVENT, featuring over 75 vendors, handmade crafts and food vendors!

Interested in being a vendor? Apply today! Vendor form HERE.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Murfreesboro Spring Festival visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

