Join the Festivities at the 11th Annual Oktoberfest at Oaklands Mansion

Celebrate the 11th Annual Oktoberfest on the grounds of historic Oaklands Mansion (900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130) on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Liquid Smoke and The Humidor are presenting sponsors of Oktoberfest at Oaklands Mansion.

The growing list of local, home, and craft brewers and breweries for 2025 includes: The Brewsters, Cedar City Brewing, Dirty Bird Brewing Co., Lazy Sunday Brewing Co., Liquid Smoke, The Mid-State Brew Crew, Middle Ground Brewing Co., and Yazoo Brewing Company.

The 2024 list of local, home and craft brewers and breweries included: Abbey of the Emerald Rose, The Brewsters, Cedar Glade Brews, Dark Humor Brewing, Dirty Bird Brew Co., Dog Road Brewery, From the Garage Homebrewing, House of Dogs, Lazy Sunday Brewing, Co., Liquid Smoke, Mayday Brewery, Iluzion Meads, The Mid-State Brew Crew, Middle Ground Brewing Co., Mos Alesley Brewery, Panther Creek, Rubidium Brewing Co., Smackdab Brewing and Thompson’s Brood.

Several local food vendors will be onsite, including Mamusis’s Kitchen Polish Food, Mossy Hearth Bakery, Rockin’ Dawg Food Cart, and FitzWilly’s with a special Oktoberfest-inspired menu.

To participate as a brewer, sponsor, or vendor, click on the registration link at the top of this page or email Connor Moss at [email protected].

The Quarterlife Band and The Oomphasters will perform live onstage in front of the mansion.

The 11th Annual Oktoberfest at Oaklands Mansion is sponsored by: Murfree Dental and Tennessee Tool Works.

Oktoberfest is also sponsored by: Representative Charlie Baum, Middle TN Insurance Group, Inc., City Councilman Austin Maxwell, Peery Construction, Dixie & John Phillips, Silver Hill Medical Clinic, and Visit Rutherford TN.

In-kind donors include: Awnings Plus, Jay Davies Drone Photography, Murfreesboro Little Theatre, Screen Art, and VannGo Luxury Restrooms & Portable Solutions.

Silver Hill Medical Clinic will provide free water at the Hydration Station.

Oktoberfest will be held outdoors on the grounds of Oaklands Mansion. Some seating is provided, but guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets. Dogs are permitted, but must always remain on a leash. This event will take place rain or shine. No refunds will be issued.

All tickets must be purchased in advance online by 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 27th, 2025. Tickets will not be sold at the event.

Admission for craft beer drinkers (ages 21 & up) $55.00

Admission for designated drivers (ages 17 & up) $25.00

Children and students ages 16 & under are free.

