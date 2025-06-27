Join the Festivities at La Vergne’s Independence Day Celebration

Join the City of La Vergne in celebrating Independence Day with great music, food, and fireworks!

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and Rae Radick Band will take the stage at 6:00 p.m. The music will be on the football field, so bring a blanket or chair. Admission is FREE!

Vendors will be on site with concessions for sale.

Personal fireworks are NOT allowed at the event site or in city parks. See https://www.lavergnetn.gov/538/Fireworks-Ordinance. Please call Parks and Recreation at 615-793-3224 with any questions.

