Join Our Team: What It’s Like to Work at A&M Mechanical Services

If you’re looking for a rewarding career in HVAC or commercial refrigeration, A&M Mechanical Services might be the perfect fit. We’re a family-owned company based in Middle Tennessee, and we’ve built our reputation by treating both our customers and our employees with honesty, professionalism, and respect. Our team is the heart of our business, and we take pride in supporting every technician with the tools, training, and trust they need to succeed.

Whether you’re an experienced tech or just starting, here’s what it’s like to work with a company that puts people first.

Real Work, Real Impact: A Day in the Life at A&M Mechanical

No two days are the same at A&M Mechanical. One day, you might be performing a rooftop HVAC installation for a fitness center. Next, you’re responding to an emergency refrigeration call at a busy restaurant. We service a wide range of commercial systems, including ice machines, walk-in coolers, and kitchen equipment, all with a focus on getting the job done right the first time.

Our techs are dispatched across Middle Tennessee, where they troubleshoot, install, and repair critical systems that keep local businesses running. Every service call is an opportunity to solve problems, make a difference, and represent a company known for its dependable work.

Why Our Techs Stay for the Long Haul

Working at A&M Mechanical means being part of a team that genuinely values its people. Our technicians aren’t just employees — they’re trusted experts and respected teammates. With a small-company atmosphere and open communication with leadership, there’s real opportunity to be heard and to grow.

We’ve had technicians join us from bigger companies who’ve said the difference is clear: here, you’re supported, appreciated, and given the freedom to do quality work without cutting corners.

What We Look for in Team Members

We’re always looking for dependable individuals who are ready to work hard, solve problems, and represent our brand with professionalism. Our ideal team members are:

Experienced in HVAC, refrigeration, or related fields

Committed to customer satisfaction and service excellence

Eager to learn and grow their skills

Reliable, respectful, and safety-conscious

Whether you’re a seasoned commercial HVAC technician or someone looking to start a career in the trades, we’re open to the right attitude and work ethic.

The A&M Advantage: What You Can Expect

When you work at A&M Mechanical Services, you’re joining a company that puts its people first. We know the best service starts with a team that feels supported and proud of their work.

Benefits include:

Competitive pay with overtime opportunities

Paid holidays and vacation time

401(k) retirement support

Diverse, hands-on projects across HVAC, refrigeration, and restaurant equipment

A small-team culture with room to grow

Hiring Across Middle Tennessee

We proudly serve Hermitage, Nashville, and the surrounding Middle Tennessee region — and we’re always looking for professionals who want to do meaningful work in the field. Whether you’re based nearby or willing to travel for the right opportunity, we’d love to hear from you.

Ready to Join Our Team?

Do you think you’d be a great fit? Submit your application today and take the next step in your HVAC career with A&M Mechanical Services. We’re committed to helping you grow while delivering the trusted service our clients count on.

