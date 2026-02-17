Join Kathie Lee Gifford & Karen Kingsbury at the Franklin Theatre

An Evening with Kathie Lee Gifford and Special Guest Karen Kingsbury will take place on Monday, March 16, at 7:00 PM at The Franklin Theatre.

Join beloved television personality and author Kathie Lee Gifford for a special conversation with bestselling novelist Karen Kingsbury as they discuss Kathie Lee’s newest book, Nero and Paul. Together, they’ll explore the timeless story behind the book, its powerful themes of faith, courage, and redemption, and the creative journey that brought these historical figures to life.

Each $35 ticket includes admission to the event and one copy of Nero and Paul.

Don’t miss this inspiring evening of storytelling, friendship, and faith-filled conversation at the beautiful Franklin Theatre.

