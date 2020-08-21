Lace up your sneakers for the first-ever Wine Around the Square Virtual 5K benefitting the Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation’s Power of Pink Fund. This exciting event is the newest addition to the Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation’s 9th-annual “Wine Around the Square” fundraiser, which is going virtual for the first time in event history. On Saturday, September 19th, the celebration will be livestreamed between 5:30- 7 p.m. from downtown Murfreesboro and will include a keynote speaker, live music, interactive demonstrations, and appearances from many beloved community members.

WHEN: Run or walk your virtual 5K between September 14th and 19th on your own time and at your own pace. We want the 5K to feel accessible, convenient, and fun for everyone, regardless of fitness level or busyness.

WHERE: Around your neighborhood, through the square…anywhere! We will release a list of suggested 5K routes around Murfreesboro, but you are encouraged to complete your virtual run or walk wherever and whenever is most convenient for you.

WHY: Proceeds of this year’s Wine Around the Square event will go towards the Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation’s Power of Pink Fund that supports the Our Mission in Motion mobile mammography coach. Specifically, proceeds from this year’s event will be used to support the “Build the Bus” campaign to purchase a second mobile mammography coach with 3D Mammography, and update our current coach with this same technology.

Approximately 40 percent of the women we serve each year are uninsured or underinsured, and the Our Mission in Motion mobile mammography coaches provide free resources for a diverse group of Tennessee women. Since inception there have been over 23,000 mammograms performed on the mobile mammography coach. Our coaches increase early detection rates by providing screenings on the campuses of many large area employers. Last year alone, Wine Around the Square raised $230,000 in support of breast health resources for Middle Tennessee women.

HOW: Register at www.winearoundthesquare.net/virtual-5k. The price to register is $40 and all participants will receive a shirt and medal. Make sure to register by September 2nd to guarantee your shirt size. After that, shirt sizes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis! T-shirt and medal pickup will happen on September 14th and 15th at Fleet Feet (544 N Thompson Lane, Suite C) in Murfreesboro.