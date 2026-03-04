Join Cheekwood Estate & Gardens for Great Spring Art Hop

Spring is in the air at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens as the annual Great Spring Art Hop returns. For the 34th year, guests can celebrate the season and kick off the holiday weekend by hunting for eggs and enjoying hands-on activities, family-friendly music and food trucks.

The Great Spring Art Hop will be held April 3 and April 4, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lively event features approximately 36,000 treat-filled eggs spread across 48 age-specific egg hunts. Guests can also embark on a scavenger hunt for larger-than-life bunny murals created by Nashville artists, hidden throughout the gardens.

Participating artists include Amy Wilson-Reilly, Jason Adams, Angie Tune, Leanne

Tucker, Diana Hunt, XPayne, Dharati “Dottie” Patel and Madeline Cramer.

In keeping with its commitment to sustainability, Cheekwood is once again partnering with Turnip Green Creative Reuse to offer the option of recycling plastic eggs. Bins will be positioned throughout the property where guests can return their unwanted eggs after each hunt.

Schedule of Egg Hunts on Friday and Saturday

3 Years Old & Under

9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m.

4 – 6 Years Old

9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m.

7 – 9 Years Old

9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m.

10 Years Old & Up

9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m.

Special Musical Performances

Families can enjoy interactive performances from Farmer Jason, whose high-energy

songs about farm life, animals and the great outdoors inspire kids to sing, dance and

laugh along. Performances take place on the Arboretum Lawn Stage at 10 a.m., noon

and 2 p.m. each day.

Art Activities

Children can take part in bunny and tulip-themed arts and crafts in the Frist Learning

Center Courtyard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days of the event.

Food Trucks

Various local food trucks will be in Lot B from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days of the event.

Ticket Information

The Great Spring Art Hop will be held rain or shine. This popular event sells out quickly. Members can reserve tickets starting on March 3. Tickets go on sale to not-yet members on March 10. Reserve tickets in advance at https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/great-spring-art-hop/

