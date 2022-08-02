Tuesday, August 2, 2022
John W. Donaldson is Wanted for 2 Domestic-Related Stabbing Murders Today in Nashville

By Michael Carpenter
John W. Donaldson, 32
John W. Donaldson, 32

Metro Police are looking for John W. Donaldson, 32, who is wanted for 2 domestic-related stabbing murders today August 2, 2022.

One at an Elm Hill Pk apt and the other at a home on Hickorydale Dr.

Donaldson is believed to be driving a gray Kia Forte, TN license plate BDK-9287.

See him or the car? Pleases Call 911 immediately.

