Saturday, July 30, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeDavidson CountyJohn C. Tune Airport Celebrates 36 Years
Davidson CountyFeaturedNewsTravel

John C. Tune Airport Celebrates 36 Years

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
33

John C. Tune Airport (JWN®) opened 36 years ago in 1986.

JWN® is named for the late John Childress Tune Jr., the founding chairman of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), pilot, attorney, and civic leader. Construction of what is now John C. Tune Airport began in 1983.

Following Mr. Tune’s passing the same year, MNAA’s Board of Commissioners named the airport in his honor—a lasting tribute to his significant contribution to aviation in Middle Tennessee. Located west of downtown Nashville, JWN® is owned and operated by the Airport Authority. As the reliever airport for BNA, JWN® serves the needs of corporate and private aircraft.

John C. Tune Airport is located at 110 Tune Airport Drive in Nashville.

John-C-Tune-Airport

Previous articleDon’t Fall for These Scams When Selling Items Online
Next articleLooking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – July 25, 2022
Source Staff
Source Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.